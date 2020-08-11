Brokers, AMCs see better June quarter earnings than insurers

The SIP book of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, one of the largest retail AMC, saw a decline to ₹700 crore in Q1FY21 from ₹810 crore in Q1FY20. However, the number of SIP accounts increased to 3.4 million from 3.2 million. "That said, cyclical headwinds still persist, with near zero net inflow in equities for Jun-20, SIPs declining for the system and heightened market volatility," said Nomura.