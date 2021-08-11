Brookfield India REIT Q1 net operating profit up 4% to 170 cr

Noting that strong 'return to office' preparations are witnessed across occupiers as vaccinations has picked up, Alok Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Brookprop Management Services Private Limited, said, “We look forward to supporting our tenants’ plans with the highest health and safety standards. Our campuses, which house many of India’s leading technology and services companies, have remined resilient with 89% Same Store Occupancy and collections at, 99%."