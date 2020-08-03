BSE Q1 net profit slips 21.4% to 32.48 crore

Ashishkumar Chauhan MD and CEO of BSE said: “BSE’s shift of expiry of weekly contracts from Thursday to Monday has been very well received by the market players bring a new wave of possibilities for the growth of BSE’s equity derivative segment. The growth of turnover in equity segment by 39% in this quarter over corresponding quarter previous year is highly encouraging. The achievement of total turnover of $1 trillion by India INX is another feather in the cap of the BSE group."