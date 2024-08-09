BSE Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 40.12% YOY

BSE Q1 Results Live : BSE announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 158.33% year-on-year. However, the company experienced a decline in profit by 40.12% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BSE saw a growth of 23.11% in revenue and a substantial increase of 147.62% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for BSE rose by 9.29% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 67.94% year-on-year.

On the operational front, the operating income witnessed a notable increase of 152.95% quarter-on-quarter but declined by 34.71% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹19.3, marking a significant rise of 176.21% year-on-year.

BSE's recent stock performance indicates a -1.64% return in the last week, with a positive 3.51% return over the past 6 months and a YTD return of 17.04%.

As of now, BSE commands a market capitalization of ₹35195.15 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹3264.7 and ₹835.5 respectively.

BSE Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 670.64 544.77 +23.11% 259.61 +158.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 241.34 220.83 +9.29% 143.71 +67.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.95 26.5 -9.62% 21.41 +11.86% Total Operating Expense 347.7 417.1 -16.64% -234.99 +247.96% Operating Income 322.94 127.67 +152.95% 494.6 -34.71% Net Income Before Taxes 349.37 153.93 +126.97% 516.25 -32.33% Net Income 265.05 107.04 +147.62% 442.66 -40.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 19.3 7.79 +147.75% 6.99 +176.21%