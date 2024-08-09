BSE Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 40.12% YOY

BSE Q1 Results Live : BSE announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 158.33% year-on-year. However, the company experienced a decline in profit by 40.12% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BSE saw a growth of 23.11% in revenue and a substantial increase of 147.62% in profit.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for BSE rose by 9.29% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 67.94% year-on-year.
On the operational front, the operating income witnessed a notable increase of 152.95% quarter-on-quarter but declined by 34.71% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹19.3, marking a significant rise of 176.21% year-on-year.
BSE's recent stock performance indicates a -1.64% return in the last week, with a positive 3.51% return over the past 6 months and a YTD return of 17.04%.
As of now, BSE commands a market capitalization of ₹35195.15 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹3264.7 and ₹835.5 respectively.
BSE Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|670.64
|544.77
|+23.11%
|259.61
|+158.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|241.34
|220.83
|+9.29%
|143.71
|+67.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.95
|26.5
|-9.62%
|21.41
|+11.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|347.7
|417.1
|-16.64%
|-234.99
|+247.96%
|Operating Income
|322.94
|127.67
|+152.95%
|494.6
|-34.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|349.37
|153.93
|+126.97%
|516.25
|-32.33%
|Net Income
|265.05
|107.04
|+147.62%
|442.66
|-40.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|19.3
|7.79
|+147.75%
|6.99
|+176.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹265.05Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹670.64Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar