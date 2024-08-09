Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BSE Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 40.12% YOY

BSE Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 40.12% YOY

Livemint

BSE Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 158.33% YoY & profit decreased by 40.12% YoY

BSE Q1 Results Live

BSE Q1 Results Live : BSE announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in revenue by 158.33% year-on-year. However, the company experienced a decline in profit by 40.12% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BSE saw a growth of 23.11% in revenue and a substantial increase of 147.62% in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for BSE rose by 9.29% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 67.94% year-on-year.

On the operational front, the operating income witnessed a notable increase of 152.95% quarter-on-quarter but declined by 34.71% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 19.3, marking a significant rise of 176.21% year-on-year.

BSE's recent stock performance indicates a -1.64% return in the last week, with a positive 3.51% return over the past 6 months and a YTD return of 17.04%.

As of now, BSE commands a market capitalization of 35195.15 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 3264.7 and 835.5 respectively.

BSE Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue670.64544.77+23.11%259.61+158.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total241.34220.83+9.29%143.71+67.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.9526.5-9.62%21.41+11.86%
Total Operating Expense347.7417.1-16.64%-234.99+247.96%
Operating Income322.94127.67+152.95%494.6-34.71%
Net Income Before Taxes349.37153.93+126.97%516.25-32.33%
Net Income265.05107.04+147.62%442.66-40.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS19.37.79+147.75%6.99+176.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹265.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹670.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

