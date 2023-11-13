BSE Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 256.4% YOY

BSE Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 54.5% YoY & profit increased by 256.4% YoY

BSE declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 54.5% & the profit increased by 256.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.45% and the profit decreased by 72.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.37% q-o-q & decreased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.8% q-o-q & increased by 300.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹8.77 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 256.5% Y-o-Y.

BSE has delivered 10.86% return in the last 1 week, 263.5% return in last 6 months and 260.33% YTD return.

Currently the BSE has a market cap of ₹26580.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2084.4 & ₹406.2 respectively.

BSE Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 362.02 259.61 +39.45% 234.32 +54.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 171.54 143.71 +19.37% 174.95 -1.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.67 21.41 +5.89% 12.23 +85.36% Total Operating Expense 202.75 -234.99 +186.28% 194.59 +4.19% Operating Income 159.27 494.6 -67.8% 39.73 +300.88% Net Income Before Taxes 181.97 516.25 -64.75% 50.89 +257.58% Net Income 120.5 442.66 -72.78% 33.81 +256.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.77 6.99 +25.51% 2.46 +256.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹120.5Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹362.02Cr

