BSE Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 256.4% YOY

BSE Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 54.5% YoY & profit increased by 256.4% YoY
BSE declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 54.5% & the profit increased by 256.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.45% and the profit decreased by 72.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.37% q-o-q & decreased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 67.8% q-o-q & increased by 300.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.77 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 256.5% Y-o-Y.
BSE has delivered 10.86% return in the last 1 week, 263.5% return in last 6 months and 260.33% YTD return.
Currently the BSE has a market cap of ₹26580.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2084.4 & ₹406.2 respectively.
BSE Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|362.02
|259.61
|+39.45%
|234.32
|+54.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|171.54
|143.71
|+19.37%
|174.95
|-1.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.67
|21.41
|+5.89%
|12.23
|+85.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|202.75
|-234.99
|+186.28%
|194.59
|+4.19%
|Operating Income
|159.27
|494.6
|-67.8%
|39.73
|+300.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|181.97
|516.25
|-64.75%
|50.89
|+257.58%
|Net Income
|120.5
|442.66
|-72.78%
|33.81
|+256.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.77
|6.99
|+25.51%
|2.46
|+256.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹120.5Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹362.02Cr
