Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BSE Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 256.4% YOY

BSE Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 256.4% YOY

Livemint

BSE Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 54.5% YoY & profit increased by 256.4% YoY

BSE Q2 FY24 Results

BSE declared their Q2 FY24 results on 10 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 54.5% & the profit increased by 256.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.45% and the profit decreased by 72.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.37% q-o-q & decreased by 1.95% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.8% q-o-q & increased by 300.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.77 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 256.5% Y-o-Y.

BSE has delivered 10.86% return in the last 1 week, 263.5% return in last 6 months and 260.33% YTD return.

Currently the BSE has a market cap of 26580.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2084.4 & 406.2 respectively.

BSE Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue362.02259.61+39.45%234.32+54.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total171.54143.71+19.37%174.95-1.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6721.41+5.89%12.23+85.36%
Total Operating Expense202.75-234.99+186.28%194.59+4.19%
Operating Income159.27494.6-67.8%39.73+300.88%
Net Income Before Taxes181.97516.25-64.75%50.89+257.58%
Net Income120.5442.66-72.78%33.81+256.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.776.99+25.51%2.46+256.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹120.5Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹362.02Cr

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 02:14 AM IST
