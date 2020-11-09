BSE Q2 net profit grows 28% to ₹46.81 cr, revenue up 15%1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 02:51 PM IST
- The exchange posted a net profit of ₹36.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year
- Revenue from operations rose 15% to ₹125.38 crore in July-September 2020-21
New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE has reported 28 per cent surge in net profit at ₹46.81 crore for three months ended September 30.
In comparison, the exchange posted a net profit of ₹36.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, BSE said in a statement.
Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to ₹125.38 crore in July-September 2020-21 from ₹108.89 crore in the year-ago period.
The number of transactions processed on StAR Mutual Fund platform increased 60 per cent to 4 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2020 from 2.50 crore transaction processed during the same period a year ago.
The average daily turnover in equity segment climbed 44 per cent to ₹3,703 crore during April-September this fiscal as compared to ₹2,563 crore in the same period last year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
