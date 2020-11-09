Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >BSE Q2 net profit grows 28% to 46.81 cr, revenue up 15%
The number of transactions processed on StAR Mutual Fund platform increased 60% to 4 crore

BSE Q2 net profit grows 28% to 46.81 cr, revenue up 15%

1 min read . 02:51 PM IST PTI

  • The exchange posted a net profit of 36.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year
  • Revenue from operations rose 15% to 125.38 crore in July-September 2020-21

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE has reported 28 per cent surge in net profit at 46.81 crore for three months ended September 30.

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE has reported 28 per cent surge in net profit at 46.81 crore for three months ended September 30.

In comparison, the exchange posted a net profit of 36.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, BSE said in a statement.

In comparison, the exchange posted a net profit of 36.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, BSE said in a statement.

Revenue from operations rose 15 per cent to 125.38 crore in July-September 2020-21 from 108.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The number of transactions processed on StAR Mutual Fund platform increased 60 per cent to 4 crore during the half year ended September 30, 2020 from 2.50 crore transaction processed during the same period a year ago.

The average daily turnover in equity segment climbed 44 per cent to 3,703 crore during April-September this fiscal as compared to 2,563 crore in the same period last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

