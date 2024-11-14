BSE Q2 Results 2024: Profit Soars by 187.76% Year-Over-Year

BSE Q2 Results 2024:BSE declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 12 November 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 124.66% year-over-year, reflecting robust business operations and market demand.

The profit for the quarter stood at ₹346.75 crore, marking a staggering increase of 187.76% compared to the same period last year. This positive trend signals BSE's effective strategies and operational efficiencies that have contributed to its impressive financial performance.

Quarter-over-quarter, BSE's revenue grew by 21.27%, while profit increased by 30.82%, indicating consistent growth in both top and bottom lines. The operational income also saw a significant uptick, rising by 32.11% on a quarterly basis and an impressive 167.88% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹25.26, which marks an extraordinary increase of 188.03% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong profitability.

Despite a recent dip, with BSE shares delivering a -4.11% return in the last week, the stock has shown remarkable resilience over the longer term, posting a 58.11% return over the last six months and a staggering 102.22% year-to-date return.

As of the latest report, BSE maintains a market capitalization of ₹60,808.35 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹4,989.8 and a low of ₹1,941.05, showcasing its volatile yet promising market positioning.

BSE Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 813.3 670.64 +21.27% 362.02 +124.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 244.65 241.34 +1.37% 171.54 +42.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.14 23.95 +21.67% 22.67 +28.54% Total Operating Expense 386.65 347.7 +11.2% 202.75 +90.7% Operating Income 426.65 322.94 +32.11% 159.27 +167.88% Net Income Before Taxes 456.7 349.37 +30.72% 181.97 +150.98% Net Income 346.75 265.05 +30.82% 120.5 +187.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.26 19.3 +30.88% 8.77 +188.03%