Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BSE Q2 Results 2024: Profit Soars by 187.76% Year-Over-Year

BSE Q2 Results 2024: Profit Soars by 187.76% Year-Over-Year

Livemint

BSE Q2 Results 2024 show a remarkable revenue increase of 124.66% YoY, with profit rising to 346.75 crore and revenue reaching 813.3 crore.

BSE Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

BSE Q2 Results 2024:BSE declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 12 November 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 124.66% year-over-year, reflecting robust business operations and market demand.

The profit for the quarter stood at 346.75 crore, marking a staggering increase of 187.76% compared to the same period last year. This positive trend signals BSE's effective strategies and operational efficiencies that have contributed to its impressive financial performance.

Quarter-over-quarter, BSE's revenue grew by 21.27%, while profit increased by 30.82%, indicating consistent growth in both top and bottom lines. The operational income also saw a significant uptick, rising by 32.11% on a quarterly basis and an impressive 167.88% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 25.26, which marks an extraordinary increase of 188.03% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong profitability.

Despite a recent dip, with BSE shares delivering a -4.11% return in the last week, the stock has shown remarkable resilience over the longer term, posting a 58.11% return over the last six months and a staggering 102.22% year-to-date return.

As of the latest report, BSE maintains a market capitalization of 60,808.35 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 4,989.8 and a low of 1,941.05, showcasing its volatile yet promising market positioning.

BSE Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue813.3670.64+21.27%362.02+124.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total244.65241.34+1.37%171.54+42.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.1423.95+21.67%22.67+28.54%
Total Operating Expense386.65347.7+11.2%202.75+90.7%
Operating Income426.65322.94+32.11%159.27+167.88%
Net Income Before Taxes456.7349.37+30.72%181.97+150.98%
Net Income346.75265.05+30.82%120.5+187.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.2619.3+30.88%8.77+188.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹346.75Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹813.3Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

