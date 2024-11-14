BSE Q2 Results 2024: Profit Soars by 187.76% Year-Over-Year

BSE Q2 Results 2024:BSE declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 12 November 2024, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline surged by 124.66% year-over-year, reflecting robust business operations and market demand.
The profit for the quarter stood at ₹346.75 crore, marking a staggering increase of 187.76% compared to the same period last year. This positive trend signals BSE's effective strategies and operational efficiencies that have contributed to its impressive financial performance.
Quarter-over-quarter, BSE's revenue grew by 21.27%, while profit increased by 30.82%, indicating consistent growth in both top and bottom lines. The operational income also saw a significant uptick, rising by 32.11% on a quarterly basis and an impressive 167.88% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹25.26, which marks an extraordinary increase of 188.03% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong profitability.
Despite a recent dip, with BSE shares delivering a -4.11% return in the last week, the stock has shown remarkable resilience over the longer term, posting a 58.11% return over the last six months and a staggering 102.22% year-to-date return.
As of the latest report, BSE maintains a market capitalization of ₹60,808.35 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹4,989.8 and a low of ₹1,941.05, showcasing its volatile yet promising market positioning.
BSE Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|813.3
|670.64
|+21.27%
|362.02
|+124.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|244.65
|241.34
|+1.37%
|171.54
|+42.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.14
|23.95
|+21.67%
|22.67
|+28.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|386.65
|347.7
|+11.2%
|202.75
|+90.7%
|Operating Income
|426.65
|322.94
|+32.11%
|159.27
|+167.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|456.7
|349.37
|+30.72%
|181.97
|+150.98%
|Net Income
|346.75
|265.05
|+30.82%
|120.5
|+187.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.26
|19.3
|+30.88%
|8.77
|+188.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹346.75Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹813.3Cr
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.