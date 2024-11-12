New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI)- Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a three-time surge in net profit to ₹346 crore for the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exchange had posted a net profit of ₹118 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse's total revenues increased over two-fold to ₹819 crore in the July-September period of the current financial year (FY25) from ₹367 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, BSE recorded its best half-year revenue and profit of ₹1,493 crore and ₹610 crore, respectively, the exchange's MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.

The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for the second quarter of FY25 rose to ₹9,768 crore from ₹5,922 crore in the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average daily premium turnover in the equity derivatives segment for Q2 FY25 was at ₹8,203 crore as compared to ₹768 crore in the same quarter last year.

BSE StAR MF delivered a 100 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to ₹58.7 crore. The total number of transactions processed by BSE StAR MF grew 68 per cent to 16.28 crore in the quarter under review from 9.67 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the exchange announced divestment in BSE Institute by sale of 100 per cent stake.