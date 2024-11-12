New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI)- Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a three-time surge in net profit to ₹346 crore for the September quarter.
The exchange had posted a net profit of ₹118 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.
The bourse's total revenues increased over two-fold to ₹819 crore in the July-September period of the current financial year (FY25) from ₹367 crore in the year-ago period.
Additionally, BSE recorded its best half-year revenue and profit of ₹1,493 crore and ₹610 crore, respectively, the exchange's MD & CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.
The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for the second quarter of FY25 rose to ₹9,768 crore from ₹5,922 crore in the same quarter last year.
The average daily premium turnover in the equity derivatives segment for Q2 FY25 was at ₹8,203 crore as compared to ₹768 crore in the same quarter last year.
BSE StAR MF delivered a 100 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to ₹58.7 crore. The total number of transactions processed by BSE StAR MF grew 68 per cent to 16.28 crore in the quarter under review from 9.67 crore in the year-ago period.
Further, the exchange announced divestment in BSE Institute by sale of 100 per cent stake.
"In continuation to the intimation dated May 8, 2024, wherein the board of BSE Ltd had accorded its in-principle approval for disinvestment of BSE's holding in BSE Institute Ltd, it is hereby informed that sale of 100 per cent stake in BSE Institute Ltd, has been approved, subject to terms & conditions as may be agreeable between the parties and statutory /regulatory approvals, as may be applicable," the exchange said.