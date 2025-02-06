New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday reported its net profit doubling to ₹220 crore for three months ended December 2024.

It posted a net profit of ₹108.2 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, BSE said in a statement.

The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹835.4 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from ₹431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

BSE witnessed an average daily turnover of ₹6,800 crore for the quarter under review compared to ₹6,643 crore a year ago.

Its derivatives segment sustained its growth trajectory in the quarter with a daily premium turnover of ₹8,758 crore against ₹2,550 crore in the year-ago period.

"Throughout 2024, BSE demonstrated focus and resilience, amidst challenges on the business and regulatory front, by introducing new products and market enhancements and expanding our strategic footprint.

"Whilst the road ahead will not be without challenges, we are optimistic about 2025 and we look forward to executing our vision to lead and shape the development of the India's capital markets..." its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy said in a statement.

BSE StAR MF delivered 92 per cent year-on-year growth in revenues to reach ₹63.5 crore.

The total number of transactions processed by the platform grew by 39 per cent to 17.99 crore transactions in Q3FY25 from 10.99 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The bourses forayed into single stock derivatives space with effect from July 1, 2024, with a mid-month expiry or the second Thursday of the month.