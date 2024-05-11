Hello User
BSE Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.39% YOY

BSE Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.39% YOY

Livemint

BSE Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 110.37% YoY & profit increased by 17.39% YoY

BSE Q4 Results Live

BSE Q4 Results Live : BSE declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 110.37% and the profit increasing by 17.39% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.85% while the profit saw a decrease of 1.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 20.58% q-o-q but increased by 78.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income witnessed an increase of 3.64% q-o-q and 17.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at 7.79, marking a 19.13% Y-o-Y increase.

BSE's performance in the market includes a -5.2% return in the last 1 week, 38.03% return in the last 6 months, and 22.01% YTD return.

The current market cap of BSE stands at 36689.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 3264.7 & 521 respectively.

BSE Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue544.77426.1+27.85%258.96+110.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total220.83278.05-20.58%123.41+78.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.524.86+6.6%20.71+27.96%
Total Operating Expense417.1302.91+37.7%150.1+177.88%
Operating Income127.67123.19+3.64%108.86+17.28%
Net Income Before Taxes153.93143.37+7.37%122.21+25.96%
Net Income107.04108.19-1.06%91.18+17.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.797.88-1.14%6.54+19.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹107.04Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹544.77Cr

