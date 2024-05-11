BSE Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.39% YOY

BSE Q4 Results Live : BSE declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 110.37% and the profit increasing by 17.39% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.85% while the profit saw a decrease of 1.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 20.58% q-o-q but increased by 78.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income witnessed an increase of 3.64% q-o-q and 17.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹7.79, marking a 19.13% Y-o-Y increase.
BSE's performance in the market includes a -5.2% return in the last 1 week, 38.03% return in the last 6 months, and 22.01% YTD return.
The current market cap of BSE stands at ₹36689.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3264.7 & ₹521 respectively.
BSE Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|544.77
|426.1
|+27.85%
|258.96
|+110.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|220.83
|278.05
|-20.58%
|123.41
|+78.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.5
|24.86
|+6.6%
|20.71
|+27.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|417.1
|302.91
|+37.7%
|150.1
|+177.88%
|Operating Income
|127.67
|123.19
|+3.64%
|108.86
|+17.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|153.93
|143.37
|+7.37%
|122.21
|+25.96%
|Net Income
|107.04
|108.19
|-1.06%
|91.18
|+17.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.79
|7.88
|-1.14%
|6.54
|+19.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹107.04Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹544.77Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!