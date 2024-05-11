BSE Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.39% YOY

BSE Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 110.37% YoY & profit increased by 17.39% YoY

BSE Q4 Results Live : BSE declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 110.37% and the profit increasing by 17.39% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.85% while the profit saw a decrease of 1.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 20.58% q-o-q but increased by 78.94% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income witnessed an increase of 3.64% q-o-q and 17.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹7.79, marking a 19.13% Y-o-Y increase.

BSE's performance in the market includes a -5.2% return in the last 1 week, 38.03% return in the last 6 months, and 22.01% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current market cap of BSE stands at ₹36689.03 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹3264.7 & ₹521 respectively.

BSE Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 544.77 426.1 +27.85% 258.96 +110.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 220.83 278.05 -20.58% 123.41 +78.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.5 24.86 +6.6% 20.71 +27.96% Total Operating Expense 417.1 302.91 +37.7% 150.1 +177.88% Operating Income 127.67 123.19 +3.64% 108.86 +17.28% Net Income Before Taxes 153.93 143.37 +7.37% 122.21 +25.96% Net Income 107.04 108.19 -1.06% 91.18 +17.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.79 7.88 -1.14% 6.54 +19.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹107.04Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹544.77Cr

