BSL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.52% YOY

BSL Q1 Results Live : BSL, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024.
The company reported a 2.06% increase in revenue and a 1.52% increase in profit Year-over-Year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.72% while the profit decreased by 8.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 5.06% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 5.15% increase year-over-year.
Operating income was down by 9.77% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 4.89% year-over-year.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹2.24, showing a 1.36% increase year-over-year.
BSL also delivered returns of 3.29% in the last week, 4.13% in the last 6 months, and 2.05% year-to-date.
Currently, BSL has a market cap of ₹221.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹248.45 & ₹155.95 respectively.
BSL Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|163.72
|156.34
|+4.72%
|160.42
|+2.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.75
|22.61
|+5.06%
|22.59
|+5.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.4
|4.4
|-0.18%
|4.73
|-7.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|152.89
|144.33
|+5.93%
|150.09
|+1.86%
|Operating Income
|10.83
|12.01
|-9.77%
|10.33
|+4.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.22
|2.99
|+7.49%
|3.24
|-0.75%
|Net Income
|2.31
|2.52
|-8.4%
|2.27
|+1.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.24
|2.45
|-8.57%
|2.21
|+1.36%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess