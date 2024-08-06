BSL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.52% YOY

BSL Q1 Results Live : BSL, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024.

The company reported a 2.06% increase in revenue and a 1.52% increase in profit Year-over-Year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.72% while the profit decreased by 8.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 5.06% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 5.15% increase year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 9.77% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 4.89% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹2.24, showing a 1.36% increase year-over-year.

BSL also delivered returns of 3.29% in the last week, 4.13% in the last 6 months, and 2.05% year-to-date.

Currently, BSL has a market cap of ₹221.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹248.45 & ₹155.95 respectively.

BSL Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 163.72 156.34 +4.72% 160.42 +2.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.75 22.61 +5.06% 22.59 +5.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.4 4.4 -0.18% 4.73 -7.12% Total Operating Expense 152.89 144.33 +5.93% 150.09 +1.86% Operating Income 10.83 12.01 -9.77% 10.33 +4.89% Net Income Before Taxes 3.22 2.99 +7.49% 3.24 -0.75% Net Income 2.31 2.52 -8.4% 2.27 +1.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.24 2.45 -8.57% 2.21 +1.36%