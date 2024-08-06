Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BSL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.52% YOY

BSL Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.52% YOY

Livemint

BSL Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.06% YoY & profit increased by 1.52% YoY

BSL Q1 Results Live

BSL Q1 Results Live : BSL, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024.

The company reported a 2.06% increase in revenue and a 1.52% increase in profit Year-over-Year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.72% while the profit decreased by 8.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 5.06% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 5.15% increase year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 9.77% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 4.89% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 stands at 2.24, showing a 1.36% increase year-over-year.

BSL also delivered returns of 3.29% in the last week, 4.13% in the last 6 months, and 2.05% year-to-date.

Currently, BSL has a market cap of 221.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 248.45 & 155.95 respectively.

BSL Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue163.72156.34+4.72%160.42+2.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.7522.61+5.06%22.59+5.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.44.4-0.18%4.73-7.12%
Total Operating Expense152.89144.33+5.93%150.09+1.86%
Operating Income10.8312.01-9.77%10.33+4.89%
Net Income Before Taxes3.222.99+7.49%3.24-0.75%
Net Income2.312.52-8.4%2.27+1.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.242.45-8.57%2.21+1.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.31Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹163.72Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

