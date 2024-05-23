Hello User
BSL Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.23% YOY

BSL Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.23% YOY

Livemint

BSL Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.68% YoY & profit decreased by 33.23% YoY

BSL Q4 Results Live

BSL Q4 Results Live : BSL, the company, announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The revenue saw a significant increase of 31.68% year-over-year, reaching a new high.

However, the profit for the same quarter witnessed a decline of 33.23% compared to the previous year, reflecting a challenging period for the company.

Looking at the sequential performance, BSL faced a decrease of 8.57% in revenue and a notable 35.76% drop in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.21% quarter-over-quarter but marked a substantial increase of 23.42% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income experienced a downturn of 10.83% sequentially but showcased a growth of 16.24% when compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.45, indicating a significant decrease of 51.55% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, BSL recorded a negative return of -1.68% in the last week, a modest 0.25% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -15.18%.

At present, BSL holds a market capitalization of 183.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 238.9 and 155.95 respectively.

BSL Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue156.34171-8.57%118.73+31.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.6122.66-0.21%18.32+23.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.44.42-0.36%2.53+74.18%
Total Operating Expense144.33157.54-8.38%108.4+33.15%
Operating Income12.0113.46-10.83%10.33+16.24%
Net Income Before Taxes2.995.13-41.68%5.69-47.4%
Net Income2.523.92-35.76%3.77-33.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.453.81-35.7%5.06-51.55%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.52Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹156.34Cr

