BSL Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.23% YOY

BSL Q4 Results Live : BSL, the company, announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The revenue saw a significant increase of 31.68% year-over-year, reaching a new high.

However, the profit for the same quarter witnessed a decline of 33.23% compared to the previous year, reflecting a challenging period for the company.

Looking at the sequential performance, BSL faced a decrease of 8.57% in revenue and a notable 35.76% drop in profit compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.21% quarter-over-quarter but marked a substantial increase of 23.42% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income experienced a downturn of 10.83% sequentially but showcased a growth of 16.24% when compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.45, indicating a significant decrease of 51.55% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, BSL recorded a negative return of -1.68% in the last week, a modest 0.25% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -15.18%.

At present, BSL holds a market capitalization of ₹183.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹238.9 and ₹155.95 respectively.

BSL Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 156.34 171 -8.57% 118.73 +31.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.61 22.66 -0.21% 18.32 +23.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.4 4.42 -0.36% 2.53 +74.18% Total Operating Expense 144.33 157.54 -8.38% 108.4 +33.15% Operating Income 12.01 13.46 -10.83% 10.33 +16.24% Net Income Before Taxes 2.99 5.13 -41.68% 5.69 -47.4% Net Income 2.52 3.92 -35.76% 3.77 -33.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.45 3.81 -35.7% 5.06 -51.55%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.52Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹156.34Cr

