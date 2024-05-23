BSL Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.23% YOY

BSL Q4 Results Live : BSL, the company, announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The revenue saw a significant increase of 31.68% year-over-year, reaching a new high.
However, the profit for the same quarter witnessed a decline of 33.23% compared to the previous year, reflecting a challenging period for the company.
Looking at the sequential performance, BSL faced a decrease of 8.57% in revenue and a notable 35.76% drop in profit compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decline of 0.21% quarter-over-quarter but marked a substantial increase of 23.42% year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income experienced a downturn of 10.83% sequentially but showcased a growth of 16.24% when compared to the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.45, indicating a significant decrease of 51.55% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, BSL recorded a negative return of -1.68% in the last week, a modest 0.25% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -15.18%.
At present, BSL holds a market capitalization of ₹183.77 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹238.9 and ₹155.95 respectively.
BSL Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|156.34
|171
|-8.57%
|118.73
|+31.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.61
|22.66
|-0.21%
|18.32
|+23.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.4
|4.42
|-0.36%
|2.53
|+74.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|144.33
|157.54
|-8.38%
|108.4
|+33.15%
|Operating Income
|12.01
|13.46
|-10.83%
|10.33
|+16.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.99
|5.13
|-41.68%
|5.69
|-47.4%
|Net Income
|2.52
|3.92
|-35.76%
|3.77
|-33.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.45
|3.81
|-35.7%
|5.06
|-51.55%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.52Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹156.34Cr
