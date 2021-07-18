BSNL halves loss to 7441 cr in FY21, revenue dips to 18,595 cr

Revenue for the fiscal under review slipped to ₹18,595.12 crore, as opposed to ₹18,906.56 crore seen in the FY20. The decline in total revenue came on the back of dip in revenue from operations, which slid to ₹1,7452.11 crore in FY21 from ₹17,886.09 crore in FY20.

