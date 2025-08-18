BSNL slips back in the red after two straight profitable quarters
Summary
BSNL saw a net loss of ₹1,049 crore in the June quarter.
NEW DELHI : After reporting profits for two consecutive quarters in 18 years, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has returned to the red, with a net loss of ₹1,049 crore in the June quarter.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story