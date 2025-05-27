BSNL posts ₹280 cr profit in Q4, second consecutive quarterly profit in 18 yrs: Scindia

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) State-run telecom firm BSNL reported a profit of ₹280 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, marking its second consecutive quarterly profit, the company said on Tuesday.

The company had posted a loss of ₹849 crore in the same period a year ago. "For the first time in 18 years, back-to-back quarterly profits, net profits, not operating profit alone, not even the positive margin alone, but net profit on a quarterly basis for the second time running after 2007," Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told reporters.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹262 crore in the third quarter.

BSNL said that with back-to-back profitable quarters, the company's loss for FY25 has reduced to ₹2,247 crore from ₹5,370 crore in FY24.

"The sharp turnaround is testimony to professional management, government support and relentless focus on both the top line and the bottom line. BSNL is not just being revived, but redefined," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi said.

Operating revenue of BSNL for FY25 increased by 7.8 per cent to ₹20,841 crore from ₹19,330 crore in FY24.

Ravi said that with disciplined cost control and accelerated 4G/5G deployment, BSNL is confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and delivering affordable, high-quality connectivity to every Indian.