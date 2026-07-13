BSNL unaudited operational revenue up by 10% to ₹4,418 crore in Q1: Scindia

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) State-run BSNL has provisionally posted around a 10 per cent increase in revenue from operations in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

While speaking to the media after the review meeting of BSNL for the first quarter of the current fiscal, Scindia said that BSNL's enterprise business segment and consumer mobility have shown growth while the consumer fixed access segment has remained almost flat.

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“As far as our total revenue is concerned, directly from business operations, we have posted close to about a 10 per cent increase in revenue over last year. Last year, we closed Q1 at ₹4,017 crores. This year, we have closed Q1 at ₹4,418 crores. So there's a delta of ₹401 crore, an increase,” Scindia said.

He said BSNL's ARPU (average revenue per user) has provisionally increased from ₹100 to ₹102.7.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.