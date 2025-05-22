BT Forecasts Flat Earnings This Year as UK Competition Rises

BT Group Plc said earnings this year will be little changed, in line with analysts’ estimates, as the UK telecommunications company faces increasing competition in its home market.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are forecast to be £8.2 billion to £8.3 billion for the fiscal year ending next March, compared to £8.21 billion in the previous year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with the £8.26 billion average analyst forecast compiled by Bloomberg.

BT is facing steep competition from a slew of challenger fiber operators as Chief Executive Officer Allison Kirkby works to overhaul the former British phone monopoly. The company lost 450,000 broadband subscribers from its Openreach business in the second half of last year and said it expects line losses to continue at the same rate this year. BT is operating in a tough environment, especially with pressure from smaller fiber providers called “alt-nets,” Enders Analysis analyst Karen Egan said.

“Openreach is suffering losses to the alt-nets in the same way that the rest of its established peers are,” she said. “It’s tough for now, but those losses will naturally deplete as the alt-net funding market has dried up.”

The shares fell 4.8% to 161.05 pence at 8:30 a.m. in London trading on Thursday. The stock has gained 13% so far this year.

Kirkby, who took the top job at BT last year, is working to refocus resources on improving services in the UK. The company has added new managers and sold assets in Ireland and Italy. The company is also set to be dethroned as the UK’s largest mobile carrier when Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd’s Three combine in a deal expected to close this year.

BT also cut 4,000 jobs in the last 12 months, giving it 116,000 employees at the end of the fiscal year. It has plans to ultimately cut the workforce to between 75,000 and 90,000 employees. It reduced costs by £900 million, on its way to £3 billion in annual savings by 2029.

Adjusted Ebitda for the fourth quarter fell to £1.97 billion, the company said, compared with analysts’ £2 billion forecast. Adjusted revenue fell 1% to £5.05 billion.

