Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Net income equaled $24,377 per Class A share, and swelled from $5.58 billion, or $3,784 per share, a year earlier.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said its first-quarter profit totaled $35.5 billion, reflecting gains from common stocks such as Apple Inc, while higher income from investments bolstered operating profit.
