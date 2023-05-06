Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway posts $35.5 billion profit, buys back more stock
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said its first-quarter profit totaled $35.5 billion, reflecting gains from common stocks such as Apple Inc, while higher income from investments bolstered operating profit.

Net income equaled $24,377 per Class A share, and swelled from $5.58 billion, or $3,784 per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly operating profit increased 13% to $8.07 billion, or about $5,561 per Class A share, from $7.16 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it also repurchased $4.4 billion of its own stock in the quarter.

While Berkshire has a succession plan in place, with Vice Chairman Greg Abel slated to succeed Buffett as CEO, investors know that their time to see and hear Buffett and longtime Vice Chairman Charlie Munger is limited.

"Even though I've gone for 32 or 33 years, it's enjoyable, uplifting, and you're always learning something new," Paul Lountzis, who makes Berkshire his largest investment at Lountzis Asset Management LLC in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

"Charlie is 99 and Warren turns 93 on Aug. 30," Lountzis added, "and you just don't know how many more you're going to have."

Buffett and Munger are due to answer five hours of shareholder questions at the meeting. Abel, who oversees Berkshire's dozens of non-insurance businesses, and Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, who oversees insurance operations, will join in the morning.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

