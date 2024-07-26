Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 82.9% YOY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.02% & the profit decreased by 82.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.21% and the profit increased by 112.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.15% q-o-q & decreased by 9.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 111.55% q-o-q & decreased by 80.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.41 for Q1 which decreased by 82.89% Y-o-Y.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered 0.95% return in the last 1 week, -14.32% return in last 6 months and -16.73% YTD return.

Currently the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of ₹1548.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1308.4 & ₹674.9 respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 181.7 166.38 +9.21% 218.98 -17.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.73 23.87 +16.15% 30.64 -9.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.13 4.54 +35.18% 3.8 +61.32% Total Operating Expense 178.65 192.81 -7.34% 203.1 -12.03% Operating Income 3.05 -26.43 +111.55% 15.89 -80.79% Net Income Before Taxes 3.52 -26.72 +113.18% 15.66 -77.51% Net Income 2.52 -19.76 +112.74% 14.73 -82.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.41 -10.28 +113.71% 8.24 -82.89%