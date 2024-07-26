Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 82.9% YOY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.02% YoY & profit decreased by 82.9% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.02% & the profit decreased by 82.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.21% and the profit increased by 112.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.15% q-o-q & decreased by 9.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 111.55% q-o-q & decreased by 80.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.41 for Q1 which decreased by 82.89% Y-o-Y.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered 0.95% return in the last 1 week, -14.32% return in last 6 months and -16.73% YTD return.

Currently the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of 1548.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1308.4 & 674.9 respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue181.7166.38+9.21%218.98-17.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.7323.87+16.15%30.64-9.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.134.54+35.18%3.8+61.32%
Total Operating Expense178.65192.81-7.34%203.1-12.03%
Operating Income3.05-26.43+111.55%15.89-80.79%
Net Income Before Taxes3.52-26.72+113.18%15.66-77.51%
Net Income2.52-19.76+112.74%14.73-82.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.41-10.28+113.71%8.24-82.89%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2.52Cr
₹181.7Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:51 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsButterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 82.9% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    245.95
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.5 (5.81%)

    Tata Steel

    161.90
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    4.45 (2.83%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.15
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    0.3 (0.17%)

    Tata Power

    438.60
    10:52 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    16.2 (3.84%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    152.95
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12 (8.51%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    818.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    46.6 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue