Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 82.9% YOY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.02% & the profit decreased by 82.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.21% and the profit increased by 112.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.15% q-o-q & decreased by 9.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 111.55% q-o-q & decreased by 80.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.41 for Q1 which decreased by 82.89% Y-o-Y.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered 0.95% return in the last 1 week, -14.32% return in last 6 months and -16.73% YTD return.

Currently the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of 1548.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1308.4 & 674.9 respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue181.7166.38+9.21%218.98-17.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.7323.87+16.15%30.64-9.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.134.54+35.18%3.8+61.32%
Total Operating Expense178.65192.81-7.34%203.1-12.03%
Operating Income3.05-26.43+111.55%15.89-80.79%
Net Income Before Taxes3.52-26.72+113.18%15.66-77.51%
Net Income2.52-19.76+112.74%14.73-82.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.41-10.28+113.71%8.24-82.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.52Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹181.7Cr

