Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 82.9% YOY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q1 Results Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.02% & the profit decreased by 82.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 9.21% and the profit increased by 112.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.15% q-o-q & decreased by 9.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 111.55% q-o-q & decreased by 80.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.41 for Q1 which decreased by 82.89% Y-o-Y.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered 0.95% return in the last 1 week, -14.32% return in last 6 months and -16.73% YTD return.
Currently the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of ₹1548.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1308.4 & ₹674.9 respectively.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|181.7
|166.38
|+9.21%
|218.98
|-17.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.73
|23.87
|+16.15%
|30.64
|-9.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.13
|4.54
|+35.18%
|3.8
|+61.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|178.65
|192.81
|-7.34%
|203.1
|-12.03%
|Operating Income
|3.05
|-26.43
|+111.55%
|15.89
|-80.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.52
|-26.72
|+113.18%
|15.66
|-77.51%
|Net Income
|2.52
|-19.76
|+112.74%
|14.73
|-82.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.41
|-10.28
|+113.71%
|8.24
|-82.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.52Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹181.7Cr
