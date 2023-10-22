comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 41.94% YOY
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 41.94% YOY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 16.27% YoY & profit decreased by 41.94% YoY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 Results

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, a leading home appliances company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The company reported a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline decreased by 16.27% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 41.94% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances experienced a growth in revenue, with a 40.64% increase. However, the profit decreased slightly by 0.97%.

One of the factors contributing to the decline in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 10.12% quarter-on-quarter and 27.88% year-on-year.

Despite the decrease in profit, the company's operating income showed improvement when compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was up by 25.74% quarter-on-quarter, but it decreased by 46.19% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 8.16, which reflects a significant decrease of 41.92% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered a negative return of -2.5% in the last week, a positive return of 2.01% in the last six months, and a negative year-to-date return of -23.4%.

As of now, the market capitalization of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is 2145.81 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are 1790 and 977.55 respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue307.97218.98+40.64%367.82-16.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.7430.64+10.12%26.39+27.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.133.8+35.1%4.05+26.66%
Total Operating Expense288203.1+41.8%330.69-12.91%
Operating Income19.9815.89+25.74%37.12-46.19%
Net Income Before Taxes19.4715.66+24.35%38.85-49.87%
Net Income14.5914.73-0.97%25.13-41.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.168.24-0.97%14.05-41.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.59Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹307.97Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
