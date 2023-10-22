Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 41.94% YOY
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, a leading home appliances company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The company reported a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline decreased by 16.27% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 41.94% year-on-year.