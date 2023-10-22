Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 41.94% YOY
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 16.27% YoY & profit decreased by 41.94% YoY
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 16.27% YoY & profit decreased by 41.94% YoY
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, a leading home appliances company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The company reported a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline decreased by 16.27% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 41.94% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances experienced a growth in revenue, with a 40.64% increase. However, the profit decreased slightly by 0.97%.
One of the factors contributing to the decline in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 10.12% quarter-on-quarter and 27.88% year-on-year.
Despite the decrease in profit, the company's operating income showed improvement when compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was up by 25.74% quarter-on-quarter, but it decreased by 46.19% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹8.16, which reflects a significant decrease of 41.92% year-on-year.
In terms of stock performance, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered a negative return of -2.5% in the last week, a positive return of 2.01% in the last six months, and a negative year-to-date return of -23.4%.
As of now, the market capitalization of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹2145.81 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹1790 and ₹977.55 respectively.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|307.97
|218.98
|+40.64%
|367.82
|-16.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.74
|30.64
|+10.12%
|26.39
|+27.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.13
|3.8
|+35.1%
|4.05
|+26.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|288
|203.1
|+41.8%
|330.69
|-12.91%
|Operating Income
|19.98
|15.89
|+25.74%
|37.12
|-46.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.47
|15.66
|+24.35%
|38.85
|-49.87%
|Net Income
|14.59
|14.73
|-0.97%
|25.13
|-41.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.16
|8.24
|-0.97%
|14.05
|-41.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.59Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹307.97Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!