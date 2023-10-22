Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 41.94% YOY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, a leading home appliances company, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY24. The company reported a decline in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline decreased by 16.27% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 41.94% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances experienced a growth in revenue, with a 40.64% increase. However, the profit decreased slightly by 0.97%.

One of the factors contributing to the decline in profit was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 10.12% quarter-on-quarter and 27.88% year-on-year.

Despite the decrease in profit, the company's operating income showed improvement when compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was up by 25.74% quarter-on-quarter, but it decreased by 46.19% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹8.16, which reflects a significant decrease of 41.92% year-on-year.

In terms of stock performance, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered a negative return of -2.5% in the last week, a positive return of 2.01% in the last six months, and a negative year-to-date return of -23.4%.

As of now, the market capitalization of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹2145.81 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹1790 and ₹977.55 respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 307.97 218.98 +40.64% 367.82 -16.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.74 30.64 +10.12% 26.39 +27.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.13 3.8 +35.1% 4.05 +26.66% Total Operating Expense 288 203.1 +41.8% 330.69 -12.91% Operating Income 19.98 15.89 +25.74% 37.12 -46.19% Net Income Before Taxes 19.47 15.66 +24.35% 38.85 -49.87% Net Income 14.59 14.73 -0.97% 25.13 -41.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.16 8.24 -0.97% 14.05 -41.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.59Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹307.97Cr

