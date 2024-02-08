Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.22% YoY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.22% & the loss came at ₹2.16cr. It is noteworthy that Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances had declared a profit of ₹11.74cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.77% q-o-q & increased by 5.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 111.22% q-o-q & decreased by 112.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 118.42% Y-o-Y.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered -7.34% return in the last 1 week, -25.66% return in the last 6 months, and -11.82% YTD return.
Currently, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of ₹1639.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1445.95 & ₹877.35, respectively.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|237.95
|307.97
|-22.74%
|248.44
|-4.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.41
|33.74
|-18.77%
|25.89
|+5.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.59
|5.13
|-10.6%
|4
|+14.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|240.19
|288
|-16.6%
|230.8
|+4.07%
|Operating Income
|-2.24
|19.98
|-111.22%
|17.64
|-112.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.79
|19.47
|-114.3%
|18.1
|-115.39%
|Net Income
|-2.16
|14.59
|-114.83%
|11.74
|-118.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.21
|8.16
|-114.83%
|6.57
|-118.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.16Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹237.95Cr
