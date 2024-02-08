Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.22% YoY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.22% & the loss came at ₹2.16cr. It is noteworthy that Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances had declared a profit of ₹11.74cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.77% q-o-q & increased by 5.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 111.22% q-o-q & decreased by 112.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 118.42% Y-o-Y.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered -7.34% return in the last 1 week, -25.66% return in the last 6 months, and -11.82% YTD return.

Currently, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of ₹1639.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1445.95 & ₹877.35, respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 237.95 307.97 -22.74% 248.44 -4.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.41 33.74 -18.77% 25.89 +5.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.59 5.13 -10.6% 4 +14.77% Total Operating Expense 240.19 288 -16.6% 230.8 +4.07% Operating Income -2.24 19.98 -111.22% 17.64 -112.7% Net Income Before Taxes -2.79 19.47 -114.3% 18.1 -115.39% Net Income -2.16 14.59 -114.83% 11.74 -118.42% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.21 8.16 -114.83% 6.57 -118.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹237.95Cr

