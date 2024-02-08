Hello User
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q3 FY24 results: loss at 2.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.22% YoY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.22% & the loss came at 2.16cr. It is noteworthy that Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances had declared a profit of 11.74cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.77% q-o-q & increased by 5.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 111.22% q-o-q & decreased by 112.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.21 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 118.42% Y-o-Y.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered -7.34% return in the last 1 week, -25.66% return in the last 6 months, and -11.82% YTD return.

Currently, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of 1639.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1445.95 & 877.35, respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue237.95307.97-22.74%248.44-4.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.4133.74-18.77%25.89+5.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.595.13-10.6%4+14.77%
Total Operating Expense240.19288-16.6%230.8+4.07%
Operating Income-2.2419.98-111.22%17.64-112.7%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.7919.47-114.3%18.1-115.39%
Net Income-2.1614.59-114.83%11.74-118.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.218.16-114.83%6.57-118.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹237.95Cr

