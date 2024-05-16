Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 results : loss at ₹19.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.93% YoY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 Results Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.93% & the loss came at ₹19.76cr.
It is noteworthy that Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances had declared profit of ₹1.56cr in previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 30.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.89% q-o-q & decreased by 2.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1079.53% q-o-q & decreased by 832.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-10.28 for Q4 which decreased by 1277.84% Y-o-Y.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered -2.55% return in the last 1 week, -26.93% return in last 6 months and -24.17% YTD return.
Currently the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of ₹1409.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1308.4 & ₹756 respectively.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|166.38
|237.95
|-30.08%
|186.8
|-10.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.87
|27.41
|-12.89%
|24.37
|-2.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.54
|4.59
|-1.19%
|4.21
|+7.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|192.81
|240.19
|-19.73%
|183.19
|+5.25%
|Operating Income
|-26.43
|-2.24
|-1079.53%
|3.61
|-832.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-26.72
|-2.79
|-859.18%
|3.15
|-949.03%
|Net Income
|-19.76
|-2.16
|-813.88%
|1.56
|-1366.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-10.28
|-1.21
|-749.69%
|0.87
|-1277.84%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-19.76Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹166.38Cr
