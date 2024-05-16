Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 results : loss at 19.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.93% YoY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 results : loss at ₹19.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.93% YoY

Livemint

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 10.93% YoY & loss at 19.76Cr

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 Results Live

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 Results Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.93% & the loss came at 19.76cr.

It is noteworthy that Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances had declared profit of 1.56cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 30.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.89% q-o-q & decreased by 2.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1079.53% q-o-q & decreased by 832.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -10.28 for Q4 which decreased by 1277.84% Y-o-Y.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered -2.55% return in the last 1 week, -26.93% return in last 6 months and -24.17% YTD return.

Currently the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of 1409.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1308.4 & 756 respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue166.38237.95-30.08%186.8-10.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.8727.41-12.89%24.37-2.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.544.59-1.19%4.21+7.64%
Total Operating Expense192.81240.19-19.73%183.19+5.25%
Operating Income-26.43-2.24-1079.53%3.61-832.29%
Net Income Before Taxes-26.72-2.79-859.18%3.15-949.03%
Net Income-19.76-2.16-813.88%1.56-1366.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS-10.28-1.21-749.69%0.87-1277.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-19.76Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹166.38Cr

