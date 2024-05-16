Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 results : loss at ₹19.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.93% YoY

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 10.93% YoY & loss at ₹ 19.76Cr

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Q4 Results Live : Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 10.93% & the loss came at ₹19.76cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances had declared profit of ₹1.56cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 30.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.89% q-o-q & decreased by 2.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1079.53% q-o-q & decreased by 832.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-10.28 for Q4 which decreased by 1277.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has delivered -2.55% return in the last 1 week, -26.93% return in last 6 months and -24.17% YTD return.

Currently the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has a market cap of ₹1409.89 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1308.4 & ₹756 respectively.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 166.38 237.95 -30.08% 186.8 -10.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.87 27.41 -12.89% 24.37 -2.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.54 4.59 -1.19% 4.21 +7.64% Total Operating Expense 192.81 240.19 -19.73% 183.19 +5.25% Operating Income -26.43 -2.24 -1079.53% 3.61 -832.29% Net Income Before Taxes -26.72 -2.79 -859.18% 3.15 -949.03% Net Income -19.76 -2.16 -813.88% 1.56 -1366.96% Diluted Normalized EPS -10.28 -1.21 -749.69% 0.87 -1277.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-19.76Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹166.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!