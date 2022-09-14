Byju's posts gross revenue of 10,000 crore in FY22

Byju's posts gross revenue of ₹10,000 crore in FY221 min read . 04:02 PM IST
- Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at ₹4,530 crore
Tiger Global-backed edtech startup Byju's on Wednesday reported gross revenue of nearly ₹10,000 crore in financial year 2022, after posting a revenue of ₹2,428 crore in the previous year.
Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at ₹4,530 crore.
Further, the company said almost 40% of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.
The company had earlier informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in July that it will announce its financial result on 6 September.
The MCA had issued a notice to Byju's for the delay in filing the financial result.
Byju's had posted around 82% increasing operating revenue of ₹2,381 crore in the financial year 2019-20 and its losses were ₹262 crore.
Byju's has set a target to close FY2023 with revenue of around ₹17,000 crore.
The company is likely to raise over USD 500 million (about ₹3,900 crore) at a valuation of around USD 23 billion in about a week.
The company is planning to use the funding for acquisition in the US, they added.
