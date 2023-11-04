EBITDA loss for the core business decreased from ₹2,406 crore to ₹2,253 crore YoY

Byju's parent Think and Learn Private Limited (TLPL), has released its financial audit for FY22. The edutech company has reported FY22 standalone revenue up at ₹3,569 crore, with a marginal drop in EBITDA loss, as per a release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong Growth Core Business Excluding all acquisitions, the core business of Think & Learn, BYJU'S, has reported substantial growth, with total income surging to ₹3,569 crore from ₹1,552 crore in the previous year, marking a robust 2.3x increase.

Additionally, the EBITDA loss for the core business decreased from ₹2,406 crore to ₹2,253 crore year-on-year (YoY), coupled with an improved margin from -155 percent to -63 percent from FY21 to FY22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plans for the Future Founder and group CEO, Byju Raveendran, reflecting on a challenging year that included nine acquisitions, noted the invaluable lessons learned.

“The takeaways from a uniquely belligerent year, which included nine acquisitions, are life-long learnings. The core business has demonstrated good growth, underlining the potential of edtech in India, the fastest-growing major economy. I am also humbled by the lessons learned in the post-pandemic world of readjustments. BYJU’S will continue on the path of sustainable and profitable growth in the coming years," Raveendran said.

Much delayed results Earlier on October 16, Bloomberg had reported that the unicorn would report its financial results for the year during the same week. But that did not happen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With other firms done with the announcement of their FY23 results in April this year, Byju's inordinate slowness in finalising accounts made shareholders highly impatient, the report noted. The company is also dealing with a cash crunch and has missed payment on a $1.2 billion term loan.

The immense delay in announcing financial results also attracted scrutiny from regulators and led to the resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells as the company's auditor earlier this year, Bloomberg added.

Previous Results For FY21, Byju’s said its loss widened sharply to ₹4,588.75 crore from ₹231.69 crore YoY, due to changes in its accounting standard that delayed the recognition of revenues. Byju’s was last valued at $22.6 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju's learning programs span K-12, competitive exams, coding, and professional upskilling. It boasts over 150 million registered learners worldwide and a presence in 120 countries.

Since its flagship Learning App in 2015, Byju's has expanded its product portfolio to encompass Disney-Bujy's Early Learn, Byju's Classes with a Two Teacher Advantage, Byju's Tuition Centre, and Byju's Exam Prep.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.