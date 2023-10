After missing its committed deadline for the announcement of FY22 result, Byju's will report its financial results for the year through March 2022 this week, reported Bloomberg on Monday.

With other firms done with the announcement of their FY23 results in April this year, Byju's inordinate slowness in finalising accounts has made shareholders highly impatient. The company is also dealing with cash crunch and has missed payment on a $1.2 billion term loan.

Once, known to be one of the most valuable ed-tech firm of the year, Byju's is dealing with severe financial issues and debt burden. The company's CFO Ajay Goel had previously promised the audited figures of the year before last by the end of September.

