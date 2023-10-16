Byju's to file its much-delayed financial results for FY22 this week

Byju's to report financial results for year through March 2022 after long delay this week. The ed-tech firm is dealing with immense cash crunch

After missing its committed deadline for the announcement of FY22 result, Byju's will report its financial results for the year through March 2022 this week, reported Bloomberg on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With other firms done with the announcement of their FY23 results in April this year, Byju's inordinate slowness in finalising accounts has made shareholders highly impatient. The company is also dealing with cash crunch and has missed payment on a $1.2 billion term loan.

Once, known to be one of the most valuable ed-tech firm of the year, Byju's is dealing with severe financial issues and debt burden. The company's CFO Ajay Goel had previously promised the audited figures of the year before last by the end of September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju's has completed a long-awaited audit of all group units. There are chances that parent firm Think & Learn Pvt Ltd. will incorporate the audited financials into its consolidated results this week, Byju’s said in a statement Monday.

The immense delay in announcing financial results also attracted scruitiny from regulators and led to the resignation of Deloitte Haskins & Sells as the company's auditor earlier this year. THe company is yet to announce the date of announcing financial results for the year through March 2023 as well.

Byju's and its creditors are locked in conflict over a missed interest payment on a term loan that the startup had taken out. The credit was taken to help finance a global acquisition spree during the pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju's targets to become profitable by March 2024 Amid a heap of obstacles, the edtech major has set the target to become profitable by March 2004. The target was set on the basis of consolidation and restructuring of the organisation and settlement on $1.2 billion loan, reported PTI citing sources.Notably, the company is striving to reduce its costing by trimming its workforce. Byju's has undertaken exercise to reduce workforce by about 3,000-3,500 this month by ending duplication in roles across the organisation.

"Think and Learn Private Ltd (TLPL) restructuring will see the current operations spread across several business units streamlined into four core areas of K-12, test prep, online and hybrid. The business restructuring, aimed at matching resources with cash flows, will see the company achieve break-even by coming March, in fourth quarter of current fiscal," a source told PTI.

The company faced a loss of ₹4,588 crore for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, 19 times more than the preceding fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!