Byju’s warns about future after FY22 loss widens to 8,245 cr

BENGALURU :Edtech company Byju’s warned about its ability to continue operations after finally posting its financial numbers for fiscal year 2021-22, only to report that its losses had ballooned to ₹8,245 crore from ₹4,564 crore in the year prior. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hurt by continuing losses from operations combined with debt-related risks, Byju’s said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that a “material uncertainty" existed.

“These events and conditions cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern," the company said in a filing with the ministry of corporate affairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju’s reported consolidated total revenue of ₹5,298.43 crore for FY22, up from ₹2,428.39 crore in FY21.

“While we are happy that our total income has grown 2.2x, we are also aware of our underperforming businesses like Whitehat Jr. and Osmo, which contribute to 45% of the losses," said Nitin Golani, Byju’s India chief financial officer. “… these businesses were scaled down significantly to cut losses in the subsequent years while other businesses continue to see growth," he said.

Byju’s dismal full-year results come after a lengthy dispute with its lenders as a result of several technical defaults. Since June, Byju’s has stopped servicing interest payments on its loans and has been trying to negotiate repayments with lenders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju’s, which operates under the parent company Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, was once India's most-valued startup with an estimated worth of about $22 billion.

Over the past few years, though, it has been grappling with various challenges, including difficulties in raising capital, meeting payroll obligations, and managing a debt exceeding a billion dollars.

Byju’s chief financial officer Ajay Goel left the company less than seven months after taking up the role, returning to Vedanta in late October. This followed the high-profile departures of Byju’s auditor Deloitte and three key board members in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju’s investor Prosus publicly criticized the Bengaluru-based startup in July for insufficient evolution and disregarding investor advice. Earlier this month, asset manager BlackRock reduced its valuation of Byju’s by about 95% to $1 billion, according to a TechCrunch report.

Also, WhiteHat Jr., which Byju’s acquired for about $300 million during its heydays in 2020, accounted for a substantial portion of the company’s loss in FY22.

The subsidiary, which cost Byju’s nearly ₹220 crore every month towards marketing expenses, recorded a pre-tax loss of ₹2,877 crore for FY22, wider than its loss of ₹1,549 crore in the year before. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Byju’s acquired US-based Osmo in 2019 for about $120 million.

