Home >Companies >Company Results >Cadila Healthcare June quarter net profit up 50% at Rs454 cr
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

Cadila Healthcare June quarter net profit up 50% at Rs454 cr

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 01:49 PM IST PTI

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53% rise in its consolidated net profit at 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net profit of 303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The pharmaceuticals sales of the company rose to 3,102.5 crore for the quarter ended June this year, as against 2,876 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The company's India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of 1,486 crore during the quarter," the regulatory filing said.

After a quiet start to the quarter, businesses across India have shown gradual improvement on a month-on-month basis during the quarter, it added.

"The company's business in the US posted sales of 1,623 crore, up by 19% on a year-on-year basis. The company received 12 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (including 4 tentative approvals), during the quarter," the filing said.

The company's rest of the world business grew by 8% during the quarter on a year-on-year basis to 238 crore, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at 394.75 per scrip on BSE, down 2.01% from its previous close.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Overall revenue growth was slow during the quarter, rising 0.5%. (Photo: Hemant Mishra/ Mint)

Slowing growth momentum may weigh on Cadila Healthcare stock

2 min read . 22 Jun 2020
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Earnings, Microsoft boost Wall Street despite stalemate in Congress on relief

1 min read . 03 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout