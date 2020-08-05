Cadila Healthcare June quarter net profit up 50% at Rs454 cr

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against ₹3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The pharmaceuticals sales of the company rose to ₹3,102.5 crore for the quarter ended June this year, as against ₹2,876 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The company's India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of ₹1,486 crore during the quarter," the regulatory filing said.

After a quiet start to the quarter, businesses across India have shown gradual improvement on a month-on-month basis during the quarter, it added.

"The company's business in the US posted sales of ₹1,623 crore, up by 19% on a year-on-year basis. The company received 12 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (including 4 tentative approvals), during the quarter," the filing said.

The company's rest of the world business grew by 8% during the quarter on a year-on-year basis to ₹238 crore, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at ₹394.75 per scrip on BSE, down 2.01% from its previous close.

