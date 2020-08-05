Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >Cadila Healthcare June quarter net profit up 50% at Rs454 cr
Photo: Mint

Cadila Healthcare June quarter net profit up 50% at Rs454 cr

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST PTI

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago

NEW DELHI : Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53% rise in its consolidated net profit at 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 49.53% rise in its consolidated net profit at 454 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net profit of 303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

The company had posted a net profit of 303.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at 3,639.9 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against 3,496.3 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The pharmaceuticals sales of the company rose to 3,102.5 crore for the quarter ended June this year, as against 2,876 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"The company's India business which comprises human formulations, consumer wellness and animal health business posted sales of 1,486 crore during the quarter," the regulatory filing said.

After a quiet start to the quarter, businesses across India have shown gradual improvement on a month-on-month basis during the quarter, it added.

"The company's business in the US posted sales of 1,623 crore, up by 19% on a year-on-year basis. The company received 12 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (including 4 tentative approvals), during the quarter," the filing said.

The company's rest of the world business grew by 8% during the quarter on a year-on-year basis to 238 crore, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at 394.75 per scrip on BSE, down 2.01% from its previous close.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated