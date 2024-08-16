California Software Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.84% YoY

California Software Company Q1 Results Live : California Software Company Q1 Results Live: California Software Company declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.28% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 16.84% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7% and the profit increased by 15.38%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a significant increase of 39.91% YoY. This highlights the company's efforts to manage its operational costs more efficiently in the short term, although long-term challenges remain.

Operating income for California Software Company was up by 11.79% q-o-q and increased by 12.06% YoY. This positive trend in operating income suggests that the company is able to generate higher earnings from its core operations despite the fluctuations in profit.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹0.11 for Q1, reflecting a decrease of 18.42% YoY. This decline in EPS indicates that the profit per share available to shareholders has reduced compared to the same period last year.

California Software Company has shown a mixed performance in terms of stock returns. The company has delivered a return of 12.62% over the last week, 1.61% over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 0.49%.

Currently, California Software Company has a market capitalization of ₹28.29 Cr. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹23.25 and a 52-week low of ₹12, indicating a significant range of trading activity over the past year.

California Software Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.08 1.01 +7% 0.98 +9.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.45 0.47 -5.55% 0.32 +39.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.18 -20.61% 0.18 -20.61% Total Operating Expense 0.84 0.8 +5.74% 0.78 +8.53% Operating Income 0.23 0.21 +11.79% 0.21 +12.06% Net Income Before Taxes 0.23 0.21 +11.79% 0.21 +12.38% Net Income 0.17 0.15 +15.38% 0.21 -16.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.11 0.1 +13.2% 0.13 -18.42%