Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  California Software Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.84% YoY

California Software Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.84% YoY

Livemint

California Software Company Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.28% YoY & profit decreased by 16.84% YoY

California Software Company Q1 Results Live

California Software Company Q1 Results Live : California Software Company Q1 Results Live: California Software Company declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.28% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 16.84% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7% and the profit increased by 15.38%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a significant increase of 39.91% YoY. This highlights the company's efforts to manage its operational costs more efficiently in the short term, although long-term challenges remain.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for California Software Company was up by 11.79% q-o-q and increased by 12.06% YoY. This positive trend in operating income suggests that the company is able to generate higher earnings from its core operations despite the fluctuations in profit.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.11 for Q1, reflecting a decrease of 18.42% YoY. This decline in EPS indicates that the profit per share available to shareholders has reduced compared to the same period last year.

California Software Company has shown a mixed performance in terms of stock returns. The company has delivered a return of 12.62% over the last week, 1.61% over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 0.49%.

Currently, California Software Company has a market capitalization of 28.29 Cr. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 23.25 and a 52-week low of 12, indicating a significant range of trading activity over the past year.

California Software Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.081.01+7%0.98+9.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.450.47-5.55%0.32+39.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.18-20.61%0.18-20.61%
Total Operating Expense0.840.8+5.74%0.78+8.53%
Operating Income0.230.21+11.79%0.21+12.06%
Net Income Before Taxes0.230.21+11.79%0.21+12.38%
Net Income0.170.15+15.38%0.21-16.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.110.1+13.2%0.13-18.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.