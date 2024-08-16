California Software Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.84% YoY

California Software Company Q1 Results Live : California Software Company Q1 Results Live: California Software Company declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 9.28% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased by 16.84% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7% and the profit increased by 15.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 5.55% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a significant increase of 39.91% YoY. This highlights the company's efforts to manage its operational costs more efficiently in the short term, although long-term challenges remain.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income for California Software Company was up by 11.79% q-o-q and increased by 12.06% YoY. This positive trend in operating income suggests that the company is able to generate higher earnings from its core operations despite the fluctuations in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at ₹0.11 for Q1, reflecting a decrease of 18.42% YoY. This decline in EPS indicates that the profit per share available to shareholders has reduced compared to the same period last year.

California Software Company has shown a mixed performance in terms of stock returns. The company has delivered a return of 12.62% over the last week, 1.61% over the last 6 months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 0.49%.

Currently, California Software Company has a market capitalization of ₹28.29 Cr. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹23.25 and a 52-week low of ₹12, indicating a significant range of trading activity over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

California Software Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.08 1.01 +7% 0.98 +9.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.45 0.47 -5.55% 0.32 +39.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.18 -20.61% 0.18 -20.61% Total Operating Expense 0.84 0.8 +5.74% 0.78 +8.53% Operating Income 0.23 0.21 +11.79% 0.21 +12.06% Net Income Before Taxes 0.23 0.21 +11.79% 0.21 +12.38% Net Income 0.17 0.15 +15.38% 0.21 -16.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.11 0.1 +13.2% 0.13 -18.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar