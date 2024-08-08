Camex Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 158.63% YOY

Camex Q4 Results Live : Camex, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 06 Aug, 2024.

The company witnessed a decrease in revenue by 5.44% YoY, but their profit surged significantly by 158.63% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Camex experienced a growth in revenue by 10.82% and a profit increase of 33.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial rise by 32.21% q-o-q and a 4.01% increase Y-o-Y.

Operating income also showcased a remarkable growth, up by 121.28% q-o-q and 278.16% Y-o-Y for Camex.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.52, marking a significant increase of 224.69% Y-o-Y.

Camex Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 38.09 34.37 +10.82% 40.29 -5.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.13 0.85 +32.21% 1.08 +4.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.08 0.08 -3.68% 0.07 +8.58% Total Operating Expense 35.56 33.23 +7.02% 39.62 -10.23% Operating Income 2.53 1.14 +121.28% 0.67 +278.16% Net Income Before Taxes 2.09 1.54 +35.62% 0.78 +169.49% Net Income 1.55 1.16 +33.4% 0.6 +158.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.52 1.14 +33.73% 0.47 +224.69%