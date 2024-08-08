Camex Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 158.63% YOY

Camex Q4 Results Live : Camex, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 06 Aug, 2024.
The company witnessed a decrease in revenue by 5.44% YoY, but their profit surged significantly by 158.63% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Camex experienced a growth in revenue by 10.82% and a profit increase of 33.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial rise by 32.21% q-o-q and a 4.01% increase Y-o-Y.
Operating income also showcased a remarkable growth, up by 121.28% q-o-q and 278.16% Y-o-Y for Camex.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹1.52, marking a significant increase of 224.69% Y-o-Y.
Camex Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|38.09
|34.37
|+10.82%
|40.29
|-5.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.13
|0.85
|+32.21%
|1.08
|+4.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.08
|0.08
|-3.68%
|0.07
|+8.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.56
|33.23
|+7.02%
|39.62
|-10.23%
|Operating Income
|2.53
|1.14
|+121.28%
|0.67
|+278.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.09
|1.54
|+35.62%
|0.78
|+169.49%
|Net Income
|1.55
|1.16
|+33.4%
|0.6
|+158.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.52
|1.14
|+33.73%
|0.47
|+224.69%
