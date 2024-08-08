Camex Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 158.63% YOY

Camex Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.44% YoY & profit increased by 158.63% YoY

Published8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Camex Q4 Results Live
Camex Q4 Results Live

Camex Q4 Results Live : Camex, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 06 Aug, 2024.

The company witnessed a decrease in revenue by 5.44% YoY, but their profit surged significantly by 158.63% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Camex experienced a growth in revenue by 10.82% and a profit increase of 33.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial rise by 32.21% q-o-q and a 4.01% increase Y-o-Y.

Operating income also showcased a remarkable growth, up by 121.28% q-o-q and 278.16% Y-o-Y for Camex.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 1.52, marking a significant increase of 224.69% Y-o-Y.

Camex Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue38.0934.37+10.82%40.29-5.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.130.85+32.21%1.08+4.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.080.08-3.68%0.07+8.58%
Total Operating Expense35.5633.23+7.02%39.62-10.23%
Operating Income2.531.14+121.28%0.67+278.16%
Net Income Before Taxes2.091.54+35.62%0.78+169.49%
Net Income1.551.16+33.4%0.6+158.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.521.14+33.73%0.47+224.69%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

₹1.55Cr
₹38.09Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
