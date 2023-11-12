Campus Activewear Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 96.84% YOY

Campus Activewear, the popular activewear company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company experienced a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 22.36% YoY, reflecting a challenging market environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, the profit also saw a sharp decline of 96.84% YoY, indicating potential challenges faced by the company in managing costs and generating profitability. This decrease in profit was even more drastic when compared to the previous quarter, with a decline of 98.54%.

One of the factors contributing to the decline in profitability was the increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 0.88% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 9.14% YoY. This suggests that the company faced higher operating costs, impacting their overall financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income of Campus Activewear also saw a significant decline. It was down by 86.91% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 75.71% YoY. This decline in operating income indicates challenges in managing the company's core operations and controlling costs.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.01, which decreased by 97.92% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the decrease in profitability and the challenges faced by the company in generating earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Campus Activewear has delivered negative returns in the short and long term. The company recorded a -2.64% return in the last 1 week, -29.95% return in the last 6 months, and a -36.13% year-to-date return. These negative returns indicate a decline in investor confidence and potential concerns about the company's future prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Campus Activewear has a market capitalization of ₹8058.75 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹527.4 and ₹263 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's valuation and the fluctuations in its stock price over the past year.

Analysts have been closely following the performance of Campus Activewear. As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of the 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a mixed sentiment among analysts regarding the future prospects of the company.

Overall, the Q2 FY24 results of Campus Activewear reflect a challenging period for the company. The significant decline in revenue and profit, coupled with the increase in expenses, highlights the need for the company to address its operational and financial challenges in order to regain investor confidence and improve its performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Campus Activewear Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 258.66 353.76 -26.88% 333.17 -22.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.95 23.74 +0.88% 21.94 +9.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.08 17.07 +5.92% 16.97 +6.52% Total Operating Expense 252.23 304.63 -17.2% 306.7 -17.76% Operating Income 6.43 49.13 -86.91% 26.47 -75.71% Net Income Before Taxes 0.41 42.4 -99.03% 19.56 -97.9% Net Income 0.46 31.48 -98.54% 14.54 -96.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 1.03 -99.03% 0.48 -97.92%

