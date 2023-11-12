Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Campus Activewear Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 96.84% YOY

Campus Activewear Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 96.84% YOY

Livemint

Campus Activewear Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 22.36% YoY & profit decreased by 96.84% YoY

Campus Activewear Q2 FY24 Results

Campus Activewear, the popular activewear company, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company experienced a significant decline in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline decreased by 22.36% YoY, reflecting a challenging market environment.

In addition, the profit also saw a sharp decline of 96.84% YoY, indicating potential challenges faced by the company in managing costs and generating profitability. This decrease in profit was even more drastic when compared to the previous quarter, with a decline of 98.54%.

One of the factors contributing to the decline in profitability was the increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses. These expenses rose by 0.88% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 9.14% YoY. This suggests that the company faced higher operating costs, impacting their overall financial performance.

Furthermore, the operating income of Campus Activewear also saw a significant decline. It was down by 86.91% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 75.71% YoY. This decline in operating income indicates challenges in managing the company's core operations and controlling costs.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 0.01, which decreased by 97.92% YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the decrease in profitability and the challenges faced by the company in generating earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Campus Activewear has delivered negative returns in the short and long term. The company recorded a -2.64% return in the last 1 week, -29.95% return in the last 6 months, and a -36.13% year-to-date return. These negative returns indicate a decline in investor confidence and potential concerns about the company's future prospects.

Currently, Campus Activewear has a market capitalization of 8058.75 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 527.4 and 263 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's valuation and the fluctuations in its stock price over the past year.

Analysts have been closely following the performance of Campus Activewear. As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of the 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a mixed sentiment among analysts regarding the future prospects of the company.

Overall, the Q2 FY24 results of Campus Activewear reflect a challenging period for the company. The significant decline in revenue and profit, coupled with the increase in expenses, highlights the need for the company to address its operational and financial challenges in order to regain investor confidence and improve its performance.

Campus Activewear Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue258.66353.76-26.88%333.17-22.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.9523.74+0.88%21.94+9.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.0817.07+5.92%16.97+6.52%
Total Operating Expense252.23304.63-17.2%306.7-17.76%
Operating Income6.4349.13-86.91%26.47-75.71%
Net Income Before Taxes0.4142.4-99.03%19.56-97.9%
Net Income0.4631.48-98.54%14.54-96.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.011.03-99.03%0.48-97.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.46Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹258.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.