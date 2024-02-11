Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.48% YoY

Campus Activewear declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.37% & the profit decreased by 48.48% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 82.48% and the profit increased by 5310.87%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.32% q-o-q & increased by 17.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 489.27% q-o-q & decreased by 47.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 48.73% Y-o-Y.
Campus Activewear has delivered -4.06% return in the last 1 week, -10.22% return in the last 6 months, and -7.63% YTD return.
Currently, Campus Activewear has a market cap of ₹7893.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹424.7 & ₹237.8 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Campus Activewear Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|472.01
|258.66
|+82.48%
|465.62
|+1.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.66
|23.95
|+11.32%
|22.73
|+17.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.36
|18.08
|+1.55%
|19.56
|-6.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|434.12
|252.23
|+72.11%
|393.27
|+10.39%
|Operating Income
|37.89
|6.43
|+489.27%
|72.35
|-47.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.47
|0.41
|+8063.41%
|65
|-48.51%
|Net Income
|24.89
|0.46
|+5310.87%
|48.31
|-48.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|0.01
|+8000%
|1.58
|-48.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.89Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹472.01Cr
