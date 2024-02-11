Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.48% YoY

Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.48% YoY

Livemint

Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 1.37% YoY & Profit Decreased by 48.48% YoY

Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 Results Live

Campus Activewear declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.37% & the profit decreased by 48.48% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 82.48% and the profit increased by 5310.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.32% q-o-q & increased by 17.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 489.27% q-o-q & decreased by 47.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 48.73% Y-o-Y.

Campus Activewear has delivered -4.06% return in the last 1 week, -10.22% return in the last 6 months, and -7.63% YTD return.

Currently, Campus Activewear has a market cap of 7893.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 424.7 & 237.8 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Campus Activewear Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue472.01258.66+82.48%465.62+1.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.6623.95+11.32%22.73+17.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.3618.08+1.55%19.56-6.12%
Total Operating Expense434.12252.23+72.11%393.27+10.39%
Operating Income37.896.43+489.27%72.35-47.63%
Net Income Before Taxes33.470.41+8063.41%65-48.51%
Net Income24.890.46+5310.87%48.31-48.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.810.01+8000%1.58-48.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.89Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹472.01Cr

