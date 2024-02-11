Campus Activewear Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 48.48% YoY

Campus Activewear declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.37% & the profit decreased by 48.48% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 82.48% and the profit increased by 5310.87%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 11.32% q-o-q & increased by 17.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 489.27% q-o-q & decreased by 47.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 48.73% Y-o-Y.

Campus Activewear has delivered -4.06% return in the last 1 week, -10.22% return in the last 6 months, and -7.63% YTD return.

Currently, Campus Activewear has a market cap of ₹7893.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹424.7 & ₹237.8 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Campus Activewear Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 472.01 258.66 +82.48% 465.62 +1.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.66 23.95 +11.32% 22.73 +17.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.36 18.08 +1.55% 19.56 -6.12% Total Operating Expense 434.12 252.23 +72.11% 393.27 +10.39% Operating Income 37.89 6.43 +489.27% 72.35 -47.63% Net Income Before Taxes 33.47 0.41 +8063.41% 65 -48.51% Net Income 24.89 0.46 +5310.87% 48.31 -48.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 0.01 +8000% 1.58 -48.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.89Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹472.01Cr

