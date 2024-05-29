Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2963.04% YOY

Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : Campus Activewear declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3009.33% & the profit increased by 2963.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.91% while the profit increased by 31.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 1396.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.5% q-o-q & increased by 2611.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.07 for Q4 which decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.

Campus Activewear has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, -11.4% return in the last 6 months and -10.59% YTD return.

Currently, Campus Activewear has a market cap of ₹7640.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹344.4 & ₹213 respectively.

As of 29 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Campus Activewear Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 363.86 472.01 -22.91% 11.7 +3009.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.15 26.66 +1.84% 1.81 +1396.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.6 18.36 +1.31% 0.59 +3054.15% Total Operating Expense 318.58 434.12 -26.61% 10.03 +3075.48% Operating Income 45.28 37.89 +19.5% 1.67 +2611.86% Net Income Before Taxes 43.79 33.47 +30.83% 1.64 +2563.79% Net Income 32.75 24.89 +31.58% 1.07 +2963.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.07 0.81 +32.1% 1.09 -1.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹363.86Cr

