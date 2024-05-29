Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2963.04% YOY

Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2963.04% YOY

Livemint

Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3009.33% YoY & profit increased by 2963.04% YoY

Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live

Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : Campus Activewear declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3009.33% & the profit increased by 2963.04% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.91% while the profit increased by 31.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 1396.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.5% q-o-q & increased by 2611.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.07 for Q4 which decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.

Campus Activewear has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, -11.4% return in the last 6 months and -10.59% YTD return.

Currently, Campus Activewear has a market cap of 7640.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 344.4 & 213 respectively.

As of 29 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Campus Activewear Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue363.86472.01-22.91%11.7+3009.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.1526.66+1.84%1.81+1396.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.618.36+1.31%0.59+3054.15%
Total Operating Expense318.58434.12-26.61%10.03+3075.48%
Operating Income45.2837.89+19.5%1.67+2611.86%
Net Income Before Taxes43.7933.47+30.83%1.64+2563.79%
Net Income32.7524.89+31.58%1.07+2963.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.070.81+32.1%1.09-1.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹363.86Cr

