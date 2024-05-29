Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2963.04% YOY

Campus Activewear Q4 Results Live : Campus Activewear declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3009.33% & the profit increased by 2963.04% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.91% while the profit increased by 31.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.84% q-o-q & increased by 1396.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.5% q-o-q & increased by 2611.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.07 for Q4 which decreased by 1.58% Y-o-Y.
Campus Activewear has delivered -1.67% return in the last 1 week, -11.4% return in the last 6 months and -10.59% YTD return.
Currently, Campus Activewear has a market cap of ₹7640.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹344.4 & ₹213 respectively.
As of 29 May, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Campus Activewear Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|363.86
|472.01
|-22.91%
|11.7
|+3009.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.15
|26.66
|+1.84%
|1.81
|+1396.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.6
|18.36
|+1.31%
|0.59
|+3054.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|318.58
|434.12
|-26.61%
|10.03
|+3075.48%
|Operating Income
|45.28
|37.89
|+19.5%
|1.67
|+2611.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.79
|33.47
|+30.83%
|1.64
|+2563.79%
|Net Income
|32.75
|24.89
|+31.58%
|1.07
|+2963.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.07
|0.81
|+32.1%
|1.09
|-1.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹363.86Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!