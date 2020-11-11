Home >Companies >Company Results >CAMS quarterly profit rises 15% to 48.95 crore
CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) got listed on the BSE in September (PTI)
CAMS quarterly profit rises 15% to 48.95 crore

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 10:09 PM IST PTI

  • Revenues from operations for the second quarter ended September dropped to 171.14 crore from 173.83 crore in the same period a year ago
  • The company has also announced an interim dividend of 6.75 per equity share

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Wednesday reported a 15 per cent increase in profit after tax at 48.95 crore in three months ended September.

It had a profit after tax of 42.61 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

However, revenues from operations for the second quarter ended September dropped to 171.14 crore from 173.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Despite the volatility in the markets and pandemic situation, company results for the quarter are quite satisfactory," the company's CEO Anuj Kumar said.

According to him, mutual funds' assets under management, with the exception of equity assets, have come back to pre-pandemic level and the mutual funds industry continues to attract new investors. Assets serviced by CAMS market is at 70 per cent of the industry's average assets base.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of 6.75 per equity share.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) got listed on the BSE in September.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

