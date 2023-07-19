Can Fin Homes Q1: Reflecting resilience in the housing finance sector1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 08:06 PM IST
CanFin Homes, a leading housing finance company in India, reported robust financial results for Q1 FY2023, with a net profit of INR 1,03,236.24 and EPS of 12.45.
CanFin Homes, a leading housing finance company in India, recently announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The results showcased a robust performance, highlighting the company's resilience and ability to navigate through challenging market conditions.
