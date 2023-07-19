comScore
CanFin Homes, a leading housing finance company in India, recently announced its financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The results showcased a robust performance, highlighting the company's resilience and ability to navigate through challenging market conditions.

Interest Income: 81,808.67

Other Income: 12.68

Total Income from Operations: 82,409.10

Profit Before Tax: 23,389.50

Net Profit after Tax: 18,345.49

Earnings Per Share (EPS) (of 2/- each): Basic: 13.78 and Diluted: 13.78

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 08:06 PM IST
