Canadas TD Bank, CIBC beat profit expectations on lower loan loss provisions

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canadian lenders TD Bank and CIBC topped analysts' expectations for quarterly profit on Thursday, bolstered by lower than expected loan loss provisions and strength in their domestic businesses.

Canada's second and fifth largest banks respectively wrapped up big bank earnings for the third quarter and continued a broader trend of lower than expected provisions as some pressures of the U.S.-Canada trade tensions eased, while signaling caution.

TD reported loan loss provisions - a sum of money the banks stash during times of economic uncertainty to protect themselves against bad loans - of C$971 million ($702.76 million), much lower than analysts' estimate of C$1.21 billion, according to LSEG data.

The lender earned C$2.20 per share, well above the estimate of C$2.05.

CIBC recorded provisions of C$559 million, compared with the average estimate of C$575.71 million. That, along with a 17% net income jump in its domestic business and an 87% rise in capital markets, helped beat profit estimates. On a per share basis, CIBC earned C$2.16, beating the estimate of C$2.

The banks had built up reserves during the second quarter fearing a macroeconomic slowdown when trade tensions were at a peak amid U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff war threats. While Canada is yet to achieve a trade deal with the United States, the outlook has improved considerably from early April.

Canadian lenders are still cautious about the economy at home and in the U.S. amid the trade uncertainty.

TD's shares have rallied over 37% this year, as of their last close, eclipsing double-digit gains by the rest of the big six Canadian banks.

The rally in TD's shares follows a tumultuous 2024 - when it agreed to pay over $3 billion in penalties to U.S. regulators for money laundering charges - ending the year down 10.6%.

The penalty also sparked a broader makeover including changes at the top and the board to comply with the U.S. government-ordered anti-money laundering remediation program.

Earlier this week, peers Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, and Royal Bank of Canada beat third-quarter earnings estimates on smaller-than-expected loan loss provisions.