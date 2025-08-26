Canadian lenders BMO, Scotiabank beat earnings on lower provisions

*

BMO and Scotiabank set aside smaller provisions

BMO's loan loss provisions lower than analysts' estimates, reflecting macro-economic improvement

Scotiabank's earnings benefit from Canada growth

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday beat analysts' quarterly earnings estimates thanks to smaller than expected bad loan provisions the Canadian lenders set aside amid U.S.-Canadian trade tensions.

Canada's third and fourth largest banks by assets kick off big bank earnings for the quarter that ended on July 31, a period marked by continued trade discussions between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump and concerns about a potential North American trade war.

Provision for credit losses, a key indicator of a lender's health, during the quarter reflected an improvement in economic scenarios and in its U.S. commercial loan book, Bank of Montreal said.

Scotiabank noted that higher provisions in previous quarters reflected the deterioration in the economic outlook and uncertainty related to U.S. tariffs, impacting the Canadian retail and commercial portfolios.

BMO set aside C$797 million ($576.83 million) in loan loss provisions, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$948.5 million, according to LSEG data. Scotiabank reported C$1.04 billion in provisions also below analysts' C$1.19 billion estimate.

The banks had increased loan loss provisions for the past few quarters to prepare for potential mortgage and credit card defaults in a high-interest rate environment while businesses struggled to repay loans, and reduced lending due to trade tensions.

BMO and Scotiabank have significant exposures outside of Canada. The U.S. market makes up for about a third of BMO's income, while international markets, including the United States, Mexico and South America account for more than a quarter of Scotiabank's earnings.

BMO earned C$3.23 per share on an adjusted basis, beating analysts' estimate of C$2.95, according to LSEG data.

Scotiabank reported adjusted earnings of C$1.88 per share, also above the average estimate of C$1.73.

BMO also announced a new 30 million share buyback program, or 4.2% of its outstanding shares, replacing a previously announced 20 million program.