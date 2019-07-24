Mumbai: Canara Bank on Wednesday said its net profit in the June quarter rose 17% year-on-year on the back of lower provision and improved asset quality.

The bank posted a net profit of 329.07 crore for the three months ended 30 June compared with 281.49 crore in the year-ago period. Profit was higher than 284 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 9 analysts.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, were at 11.70 % in the June quarter compared with 11.90 % in the March quarter and 13% in the year-ago period.

Provisions during the quarter fell 26.46% to 1,899.13 crore as against 2,582.30 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the Jan-Mar quarter, the bank had set aside 5,523.50 crore in provisions.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, decreased 16.54% to 3,240.61 crore from 3,882.9 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Other income, which includes core fee income, rose 1.58% to 1,861.87 crore in the three months from 1832.91 crore a year ago.

Post provision, the net NPA ratio was at 8.2% against 8.31% in the Jan-Mar quarter and 9.35% in the year-ago quarter.

Today, shares of the bank lost 3% to close at 248.65 apiece, while the benchmark equity Sensex index lost 0.4% to end at 37,847.65 points.

RELATED STORIES
Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features (Mint )

Canara Bank to raise 1,500 crore via bonds

1 min read . 26 Jun 2019
FD interest rates compared: SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC vs Canara Bank vs Bank of Baroda

FD interest rates compared: SBI vs ICICI Bank vs HDFC vs Canara Bank

3 min read . 15 Jul 2019
Canara Bank looks to tap markets to raise ₹6,000 crore through QIP

Canara Bank looks to tap markets to raise 6,000 crore through QIP

2 min read . 16 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue