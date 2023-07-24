comScore
Canara Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 75% YoY to ₹3,534.8 crore; asset quality improves

 24 Jul 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Canara Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, in Q1FY24 increased 27.7% to ₹8,665.7 crore as compared to ₹6,784.7 crore, YoY.

Canara Bank reported a net profit of 3,534.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, witnessing a sharp 74.8% jump from 2,022 crore in the same quarter last year.

Asset quality of the bank improved in the first quarter of FY24. Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio during the June quarter declined by 20 basis points (bps) to 5.15% from 5.35% in the March quarter. Net NPA ratio fell 16 bps to 1.57% from 1.73%, sequentially.

On absolute basis, Canara Bank’s Gross NPA in Q1FY24 eased 0.9% to 45,727.4 crore from 46,159.5 crore, QoQ, while Net NPA fell 6.2% to 13,461.4 cr from 14,349.3 crore, QoQ.

(This is a developing story)

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 01:25 PM IST
