Canara Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 75% YoY to ₹3,534.8 crore; asset quality improves1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Canara Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, in Q1FY24 increased 27.7% to ₹8,665.7 crore as compared to ₹6,784.7 crore, YoY.
Canara Bank reported a net profit of ₹3,534.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, witnessing a sharp 74.8% jump from ₹2,022 crore in the same quarter last year.
