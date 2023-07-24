Hello User
Canara Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 75% YoY to 3,534.8 crore; asset quality improves

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:25 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • Canara Bank's net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, in Q1FY24 increased 27.7% to 8,665.7 crore as compared to 6,784.7 crore, YoY.

Canara Bank’s Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) rose to 7,604.02 crore from 6,606.23 crore, YoY.

Canara Bank reported a net profit of 3,534.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, witnessing a sharp 74.8% jump from 2,022 crore in the same quarter last year.

Canara Bank reported a net profit of 3,534.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, witnessing a sharp 74.8% jump from 2,022 crore in the same quarter last year.

The public sector lender’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, in Q1FY24 increased 27.7% to 8,665.7 crore as compared to 6,784.7 crore, YoY.

The public sector lender’s net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, in Q1FY24 increased 27.7% to 8,665.7 crore as compared to 6,784.7 crore, YoY.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the quarter under review was at 3.05% as against 3.07% in the previous quarter.

Canara Bank’s Pre-provision Operating Profit (PPOP) rose to 7,604.02 crore from 6,606.23 crore, YoY.

Credit cost declined to 1.10% from 1.17%, QoQ, and 1.38%, YoY.

The bank's provisions for the quarter declined to 2,718.93 crore from 3,094.95 crore, QoQ, and 3,690.05 crore, YoY.

Asset quality of the bank improved in the first quarter of FY24. Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio during the June quarter declined by 20 basis points (bps) to 5.15% from 5.35% in the March quarter. Net NPA ratio fell 16 bps to 1.57% from 1.73%, sequentially.

On absolute basis, Canara Bank’s Gross NPA in Q1FY24 eased 0.9% to 45,727.4 crore from 46,159.5 crore, QoQ, while Net NPA fell 6.2% to 13,461.4 crore from 14,349.3 crore, QoQ.

Slippages during the quarter ended June 2023 increased to 3,428 crore from 2,973 crore, sequentially.

Provision Coverage Ration (PCR) was at 88.04% as against 88.31% QoQ. Capital Adequacy Ratio in Q1FY24 was at 16.24% as against 16.68% , QoQ, and against 14.91%, YoY.

The state-run lender's total domestic deposit at the end of March 2023 increased 4.9% to 11,04,506 crore from 10,52,907 crore, YoY. Its global deposits rose 6.5% YoY to 11,92,470 crore.

Gross global advances in Q1FY23 rose 13.27% YoY to 8,87,671 crore. Domestic gross advances witnessed a growth of 12.69% YoY to 8,43,063 crore.

At 1:35 pm, the shares of Canara Bank were trading 2.94% higher at 348.00 apiece on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of 351.30 per share after the Q1 results.

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST
