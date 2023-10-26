Canara Bank Q2 Results: Canara Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 26, reporting a growth of 43 per cent in net profit to ₹3,606 crore, compared to ₹2,525 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The public sector lender's net-interest income (NIIs) – the difference between interest earned and interest expended- in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 19.8 per cent to ₹8,903 crore, compared to ₹7,433.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total provisioning came down to ₹2,608 crore during the September quarter, from ₹3,637 crore in the year-ago period. The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 4.76 per cent of total loans in the September quarter over 6.37 per cent in the year-ago period.

The net NPA for the quarter improved to 1.41 per cent from 2.19 per cent in the corresponding period last year, leading to an improvement in the bank's asset quality. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 88.73 per cent in the September quarter from 85.36 per cent in the year-ago period.

The bank's global business grew 10.1 per cent on year to ₹21,56,181 crore, while domestic deposit of the bank stood at ₹11,43,394 crore in the quarter-under-review with growth of 8.22 per cent year-on-year.

The lender said its provisions decreased 19.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,201 crore for the September quarter. The return on equity improved to 22.51 per cent for Q2FY24 against 17.37 per cent for Q2FY23, according to a regulatory filing by Canara Bank to the stock exchanges.

The bank's retail portfolio increased to ₹1.48 lakh crore and grew by 10.56 percent. Housing loan portfolio increased by 12.32 percent to ₹88,564 crore and advances to agriculture grew by 20.54 percent to ₹2.36 lakh crore.

On October 26, shares of Canara Bank settled 1.78 per cent higher at ₹359,85 apiece on the BSE.

