Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 43% to ₹3,606 crore, NII up 20% YoY; Asset quality improves
Canara Bank Q2 Results: The public sector lender's net-interest income (NIIs) – the difference between interest earned and interest expended- in the second quarter of current fiscal rose 19.8 per cent to ₹8,903 crore, compared to ₹7,433.8 crore in the year-ago period.
Canara Bank Q2 Results: Canara Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 26, reporting a growth of 43 per cent in net profit to ₹3,606 crore, compared to ₹2,525 crore in the corresponding period last year.
