Canara Bank Q3 results: Net profit rises 27% to ₹3,656 crore, NII up 9.5% YoY; asset quality improves
Canara Bank's net interest income (NII) during the December quarter rose 9.5% to ₹9,417 crore from ₹8,600 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) was improved by 9 bps to 3.02%, but was flat sequentially.
Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹3,656 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 26.87% from ₹2,881.5 crore in the same period last year.
